Faith Academy boys advance to Class 5A finals with win over Talladega

STAFF REPORT

The Faith Academy boys’ basketball team surged in the third quarter and never looked back, defeating Talladega 53-40 in the state Class 5A semifinals at BJCC Legacy Arena in Birmingham Wednesday night.

The Rams will now face Mae Jemison, an 80-59 victor over Sylacauga earlier Wednesday, at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the arena for the 5A state championship.

Michael McGowan had 20 points for the Rams, and Logan Foutz had 19.

Leading 24-22 at halftime, the Rams went on a 7-0 run in the first 1:54 of the third quarter and held a double-digit lead for almost all of the final period in posting the win.

If Mae Jemison High School — named for the Alabama-born NASA astronaut — doesn’t sound familiar, its cast of characters will. MJHS is the newly-opened replacement school for J.O. Johnson, which defeated Faith in Birmingham the past two seasons, including in last year’s final. They are led by reigning Mr. Basketball John Petty, who had 35 points in the rout of Sylacauga.

NOTE: Persons traveling from Mobile to attend the game are advised to get to downtown Birmingham as early as possible, as construction on downtown freeways is causing major traffic problems. Also, parking around the arena is at somewhat of a premium because some of the lots near the arena are being occupied by construction equipment.

Admission to the Saturday session is $10 with a $1 service fee.