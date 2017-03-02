McGill-Toolen girls, boys both fall in state basketball semifinals

Staff Report

BIRMINGHAM — Both the McGill-Toolen boys and girls basketball teams were eliminated Thursday in the state Class 7A semifinals. The boys lost 52-41 to Mountain Brook, while the girls lost a tough 49-48 overtime thriller to Spain Park.

In the boys’ matchup, Mountain Brook surged 20-11 in the fourth period to open up a tight game that had the Yellow Jackets trailing 32-30 after three quarters. Carlton Martial, who led McGill with 13 points, gave the Jakets their last lead midway through the final period at 36-35 with a three-pointer.

The Yellow Jackets, state 7A champions in 2016, finished 24-10. Mountain Brook will play Auburn in the 7A boys final late Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Jaguars of Spain Park roared back in the fourth period and tied the game at 1:29 of regulation with two Claire Holt free throws. Then Holt hit one of two free throws at 0:04 of overtime to send Spain Park to the finals angainst rival Hoover, which won earlier Thursday.

Shauntai Battle led McGill-Toolen with 24 points, while Reanna Burroughs added 15. Holt finished with 20 for the Lady Jaguars.

The Lady Jackets, who lost in the 2016 finals to Jeff Davis, finished 27-6.

The losses leave only one southwest Alabama team playing in the final round, as Faith Academy will face Huntsville Mae Jemison at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at BJCC Legacy Arena.