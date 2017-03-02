Sanitary sewer overflows reported by MAWSS

MOBILE — Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS) responded to a pair of sanitary sewer overflows (SSO) on Wednesday, March 1.

One SSO occurred near 3801 North Cabana Boulevard. Approximately 1,035 gallons of wastewater overflowed into Montlimar Creek because of a grease blockage. MAWSS crews have cleared the blockage and are taking steps to prevent further overflows at this location.

MAWSS crews also dealt with another SSO at 1703 Princeton Woods Drive West (Rear). Approximately 500 gallons of wastewater overflowed into Clear Creek because of a break on the main line. MAWSS crews have made repairs and are taking steps to prevent further overflows at this location.

Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, health officer for the Mobile County Health Department, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of these overflows. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.

Area residents should take precautions when using Montlimar and Clear Creeks for recreational purposes because of the overflow. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.