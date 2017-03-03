Road closure

Beginning Monday, March 6, McGregor Avenue will be closed for a few months to allow for the McGregor Project which involves the installation of sidewalks, curbs and gutters from Dauphin Street to Old Shell Road. The first segment of this project will close McGregor Avenue from Dauphin Street to Vickers Place for approximately two to three weeks. Workers will then continue down the road until the project is completed, sometime in June. During this project, McGregor Avenue will be closed and traffic will be detoured to the I-65 Service Road. Local traffic will still be able to access their homes.