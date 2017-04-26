Mobile City Council delays vote on recycling contract

By ARTHUR L. MACK

MOBILE — The Mobile City Council decided to hold over until May 16 voting on authorizing a $900,000 contract with Amwaste, Inc. LLC for rental of equipment to collect and transport recyclables, as well as authorizing an agreement for the acceptance and processing of source separated recyclables with Emerald Coast Utilities Authority for $100,000.

The council decided to make the move in order to allow the Solid Waste Authority an opportunity to address concerns the Solid Waste Authority had on the matter, according to Donald Rose, the city’s chief procurement officer. In addition, Amwaste had a short-term contract that was not brought before the council, while Emerald Coast is currently taking recyclable items on a short-term basis, but does not have a contract.

“Emerald Coast was willing to take the stuff, and actually, by not having a contract with them, we’re taking the stuff, but we’re not actually getting paid for it,” Rose said. “I understand that the council wants to be satisfied about the Solid Waste Authority’s expressed opinion about the issue.”

The city council also voted to hold over for one week an ordinance that would change the boundaries of the westernmost Entertainment District in downtown Mobile in order to include Serda Brewing Company, which is located at 600 Government Street.

Councilmembers, however, voted to authorize an $80,642 contract with Micor, Inc. (dba MDS Construction) for Fry Park, located in Maysville, for basketball court resurfacing and park furnishings; as well as approving the proposed fiscal year 2017-18 Capital Improvement Plan.

Meanwhile, Finance Director Paul Wesch told the city council that Carnival Cruise Lines will be experimenting with cruises lasting seven and 11 days. There will be additional ports of call, including the Panama Canal and Key West, Florida. The new ports will start in November of 2018.

Wesch also said while revenues were short because of sales taxes and expected Christmas revenues being down, operational expenses have stayed in line.

The city council also: