Mobile County Commission passes $24 million bond issue

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

MOBILE — The Mobile County Commission passed a $24 million bond issue to finance the 2016 Pay-As-You-Go Program during its regular meeting on Tuesday.

“It’s just the handling of the paperwork, and we’ll then turn around and sell the bonds,” said Commissioner Jerry Carl. “So, we approved the 2016 program and then the bonds are sold. That’s what we were handling today. It’s normal procedure.”

Carl said once a fee to a designated bank is paid, the bonds themselves, which were included in the 2016 Pay-As-You-Go package, will then be sold.

“Voters have already approved this, so we’re taking this to the next step,” he said. “We have agreed to pay the fee to the bank, which is approximately $2,500, which is cheap. Then, the $24 million will be sold on the open market.”

The county commission also: