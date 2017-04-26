Mobile County Commission passes $24 million bond issue
By ARTHUR L. MACK
Staff Writer
MOBILE — The Mobile County Commission passed a $24 million bond issue to finance the 2016 Pay-As-You-Go Program during its regular meeting on Tuesday.
“It’s just the handling of the paperwork, and we’ll then turn around and sell the bonds,” said Commissioner Jerry Carl. “So, we approved the 2016 program and then the bonds are sold. That’s what we were handling today. It’s normal procedure.”
Carl said once a fee to a designated bank is paid, the bonds themselves, which were included in the 2016 Pay-As-You-Go package, will then be sold.
“Voters have already approved this, so we’re taking this to the next step,” he said. “We have agreed to pay the fee to the bank, which is approximately $2,500, which is cheap. Then, the $24 million will be sold on the open market.”
The county commission also:
- Adopted a resolution authorizing a joint purchasing agreement with the cities of Satsuma, Citronelle, Saraland, Bayou La Batre, and the Town of Dauphin Island for the purchase of certain competitively bid materials.
- Authorized an amendment to a sub-recipient agreement with The Salvation Army to increase funding in the amount of $26,665 for program administration of the 2016 Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG); as well as an amendment to a sub-recipient agreement with the Mobile Area Interfaith Conference of $26,664 for program administration of the 2016 Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG).
- Approved a recommendation to approve an amendment to an agreement with Polysurveying of Movile, Inc., for extension of the existing construction engineering and inspection services for Tanner Williams Road (County Route 70) from Wilmer Georgetown Road (County Route 5) to 1200 west of Eliza Jordan Road North. The cost will be 80 percent reimbursed by state ATRIP funds.