Mobile City Council expands entertainment district boundaries

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

MOBILE — The Mobile City Council on Tuesday passed an ordinance that changed the boundaries of the westernmost downtown entertainment district after some concerns were addressed by a local attorney.

The boundaries of the entertainment district were expanded in order to include Serda Brewing Company, which is located at 600 Government Street.

According to Councilman Levon Manzie, local attorney Ross Holladay had some concerns. But he said he talked with Holladay over the weekend and if there were any subsequent problems, they would be addressed.

“We kind of worked through our issues,” Manzie said. “I’m in favor of implementing the change and if there are legitimate concerns and violations, that is something that we can go back and modify again.

Holladay attended the city council meeting and had signed up to address councilmembers, but opted not to speak.

Manzie told the Call News he hoped Holladay would allow the council time to see if the modification would work.

“He seemed to realize that even though he had legitimate concerns, this was a needed change and I’m hopeful that he is agreeable to us implementing it and watching it to see how it impacts his ability to own his property and have peace there.”

As far as the search for a new fire chief, city spokesman George Talbot said interviews were in progress, and should be completed by next week. Five finalists — district chiefs Doug Cooper, Jeremy Lami and Paul Sealy and deputy chiefs Ken Keller and Myron King — are being interviewed by a search committee headed by Public Safety Director James Barber.

“The search committee should finish the interviews by next week,” Talbot said. “Then, the mayor will consider the committee’s recommendation. If he is fine with the recommendation, he’ll bring it before the city council.”

Meanwhile, the council approved various ballfield improvements with Gulf Coast Fence, Inc. for several parks in various districts totaling $96,076. The amounts were for $12,040, $37,936 and $46,100 for Districts 2, 4, and 6 respectively.

In addition, councilmembers also passed separate contracts with LTS Development Group for demolition of structures with lead-based paint. One contract was for $7,788 to demolish structures at 511 Marine Street and 702 Pillans Street; while the other was for $7,830 for demolition of structures at 368 St. Charles Street and 4016 Yorkshire Lane.