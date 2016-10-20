Public Forum
God blessed America …
America turned Her back on God …
God sent Barack HUSSEIN Obama …
I guess He showed us (US) …
We live between Fifth and Sixth Street on W Williams. We have big pastures and lots of deer travel back and forth through the community. This past weekend , Saturday night to be exact, somewhere between 11 and 12 PM, we were watching TV, when all of a sudden, not one but two loud blasts from a gun went off right in front of our house. Night hunters! shooting at the deer. Whoever it was, drove a pickup that took off in a flash. We’ve had this problem for a couple of years now and always after bow season opens. How can people be so stupid!?! Don’t you realize that people live in the houses around here? Those shots could of killed or hurt someone. WAKE UP!! Show some safety and respect!