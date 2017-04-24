Injuries involved in two-vehicle accident on Highway 45
Alabama State Troopers are currently investigating a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 45 south of Deer Park. According to persons at the scene, one victim has been taken via Life Flight to USA Medical Center and others are injured as well. No names or conditions of the victims have been released at this time.
I was driving north on highway 45 just after the accident. I could see the fire truck and ambulance but did not walk to see. Someone said 1 person died. Helicopter did come and fast response. Everyone that helped need a pat on the back.
I was one of the people that helped get the ladies out of the van. I am assuming that this is the same accident that I was at. It was a head on collision involving a minivan and a car. The ladies in the van seemed to have minor injuries, but the man in the car had several lacerations and broken bones and definitely had head trauma. I would really like to find out what the outcome was in this accident as I am from Minnesota and don’t really follow Alabama news. Any information would be great..