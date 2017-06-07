UPDATED: U.S. Hwy 45 wreck claims lives of two Citronelle residents
STAFF REPORT
At approximately 7:16 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, members of the Saraland Department of Public Safety (police and fire) were called to respond to an automobile accident on Highway 45 near Smithtown Road. The crash, a head-on collision, resulted in the deaths of two Citronelle citizens.
The drivers have since been identified as Annette Thurmon Holcombe, 58, of Citronelle, who was driving a 2006 Toyota Corolla, and Robert Lewis Burton, 67, of Citronelle, who was driving a 2016 BMW 528I.
Both vehicles involved in the crash had just one occupant, the respective drivers. The crash is still being investigated at this time.
Along with Saraland Police and Fire, other agencies responding to the accident included the Oakgrove Fire Department, Mobile County EMS and the Alabama Department of Transportation.
6 Comments
This is my ex father-in-law that was 1 of the victims. Prayers for his family and for his 2 grandsons. We live in Colorado.
One of the victims of this fatal collision was my Uncle..Prayers for my family.
The Bruton family thanking you for your prayers at this time. God heals all wounds.
R.I.P Uncle Bobby… this was my mother’s brother may he rest easy
One of the victims was my Uncle.You will be missed but never forgottened.Love you always.Prayers are out to our family..
May God continue to bless The Bruton family with comfort and peace at this time.