UPDATED: U.S. Hwy 45 wreck claims lives of two Citronelle residents

STAFF REPORT

At approximately 7:16 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, members of the Saraland Department of Public Safety (police and fire) were called to respond to an automobile accident on Highway 45 near Smithtown Road. The crash, a head-on collision, resulted in the deaths of two Citronelle citizens.

The drivers have since been identified as Annette Thurmon Holcombe, 58, of Citronelle, who was driving a 2006 Toyota Corolla, and Robert Lewis Burton, 67, of Citronelle, who was driving a 2016 BMW 528I.

Both vehicles involved in the crash had just one occupant, the respective drivers. The crash is still being investigated at this time.

Along with Saraland Police and Fire, other agencies responding to the accident included the Oakgrove Fire Department, Mobile County EMS and the Alabama Department of Transportation.