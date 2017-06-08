Buckner gets life sentence for 2015 murder of brother

Staff Report

MOBILE — Scot Ramon Buckner, the 52-year-old Turnerville man convicted in May of killing his brother in 2015, was sentenced Thursday afternoon to life in prison by Mobile County Circuit Judge Jay A. York.

Buckner was convicted by a jury on May 3 of first-degree murder for shooting Randy Buckner in the home the men shared on Durango Drive on the afternoon of Sept. 17, 2015.

While his brother lay dying and pleading for help in a 911 call later played to the jury at trial, the defendant packed, got in a car and drove off, asking his employer to deposit his paycheck for him as he fled. Scot Buckner was arrested six days later while camping in Swain County, N.C., a mountainous region that includes much of the North Carolina side of Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

At Thursday’s sentencing hearing, Brad Buckner, the son of Randy Buckner, told York and the court that his father, a railroad conductor and engineer for CSX Transportation, was a “caring giving person” and that he would “give you the shirt off his back if he needed to.”

The son also said that his father rendered considerable assistance to the defendant in a recovery period after Scot Buckner, a truck driver, had been injured in a traffic accident.

Before sentencing, Scot Buckner addressed the family, turning the defendant’s podium around to face his relatives in the gallery.

“I loved my brother. I never meant to hurt him, and if I could take it back, I would. I hope you find it someday in your heart to forgive me,” Scot Buckner said as the relatives listened silently. “I truly am sorry.”

After attorneys for both sides gave their respective recommendations York told the defendant, “Life in prison is the only appropriate sentence. This will not bring back Randy Buckner, but justice does require the sentence.”

Grant Gibson and Staples Wood served as the defense team, while Assistant District Attorney Michaelyn Gober was the prosecutor