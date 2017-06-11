Boaters rescued safely after Dragon Boat Race accident

By MARK R. KENT

mkent@thecallnews.com

MOBILE — A total of 23 participants in the final race of Saturday’s Fuse Project Dragon Boat Festival, to the last man and woman wearing the required life vests, were pulled safely and uninjured out of the waters of Mobile Bay at Battleship Park after three of the boats collided, capsizing one vessel in the increasingly choppy water.

Units from several organizations, including the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department, Daphne Search and Rescue and the Alabama Marine Police, converged on the overturned boat to pull all 22 of its racers to safety within minutes.

The drummer for another boat was thrown from her chair into the water and was also brought ashore, wet but uninjured.

Two of the boats involved in the collision had teams representing north Mobile County industries. The Vail Vikings, whose boat overturned, rowed on behalf of Vail Rubber Company in Axis, while the team named Shell Yeah represented Shell Chemical Company of Saraland.

The Shell Yeah drummer, Laurel Germany, was the first to be thrown in the water when choppy currents pushed her boat in front of the Vail Vikings.

The drummer is one of 22 crew members in a dragon boat, a 46-foot vessel styled after Chinese vessels that have been in use for centuries. Besides the drummer, who beats a rowing cadence, there are 20 paddlers and a steerer on the back.

Steerers for the festival work for Dynamic Dragonboat Racing of Tennessee, which provided the vessels for the festival.

Germany said her boat’s steerer was having trouble with the choppy waves and swirling current, and that is what drove the Shell Yeah crew in front of the Vail boat.

But several boaters said a glancing hit from a boat carrying a crew from Hargrove Engineering, combined with a swell that rolled in at the same time, is what tipped the Vail Vikings boat over. When the boat capsized, everyone went into the water, as well as the drum and all the paddles.

Alex Pierce told the Call News he was in the left seat of the fourth row of paddlers, and when the boat turned over, on its port side, “I was thrown into the water completely over the man who was sitting next to me,” he said.

Pierce also said the incident is not going to prevent him from taking part in the festival next year.

Conditions on the 250-meter course had gotten gradually rougher all day, despite the sunny, dry conditions. A light northeast wind kept the course fairly glassy during the two sets of preliminary rounds.

But by 2:30 p.m., when the 15-crew playoff round began, the wind had shifted to the southeast and began to increase, to about 15 mph. The surface became at first choppy, and by the time the third five-boat championship heat was set to go about 3:30 p.m., there were occasional whitecaps on the course, and organizers had to re-stage the start three times before sounding the horn to start the heat.

The race got a little more than 100 meters down its northbound course before the boats started getting close and the collisions occurred. The other two boats continued out of the way to the finish.

The three-heat final was meant to provide a champion based on the best time during the final heat. A total of 15 crews qualified for the finals out of more than 60 that took part in the festival.

Organizers, using average times in the qualifying runs when championship runs cannot all be completed, declared Shell Yeah the champion. Meanwhile, Vail Viking received the trophy for the best fundraising effort.

This is the fourth year of the Dragon Boat Festival in Mobile and in that time it has grown to become one of the area’s most lucrative charity fundraising events. It is sponsored by the Fuse Project, and executive director Adrienne Golden said that more than $250,000 project for children’s causes was raised at this year’s event. More than 10,000 people were in attendance Saturday, she said.

Beneficiaries of this year’s festival included Boy Scouts of America, Raven’s Promise, Little Angels, the USA Literacy Project and children’s causes sponsored by Mobile Police and Mobile Baykeeper, she said.