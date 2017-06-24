High speed chase ends near county line.

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies, including Washington County Sheriff’s Department and Alabama State Troopers are currently at an area of U.S. Hwy 45 and Boyd Jones Road, near the Washington/Mobile County line.

According to unconfirmed reports, this area was the stopping point of a high speed pursuit of a stolen car that began in Mississippi.

Gun fire is believed to have been involved.

U.S. 45 has been temporarily closed in both the north and southbound lanes.

Motorists planning to travel near this area should take another route.

More details will be released as they become available.