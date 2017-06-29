Eight Mile man killed when tow truck is struck by train

By EMMETT BURNETT

A crash occurred in near Creola Thursday afternoon involving a train and a tow truck, resulting in the death of the tow truck driver.

“A crash involving a Freightliner tow truck and Norfolk Southern train at 3 p.m. today (Thursday, June 29) has claimed the life of an Eight Mile man, Corey Lynn Arnold, 46. He was killed when the tow truck he was operating was struck by the train. Arnold was attempting to move the parked tow truck from the railroad tracks when he was struck.”

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Suttles Crossover, 150 feet north of Creola.” At 8 p.m., area law enforcement continued to investigate on the scene.

The following statement was issued this evening from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency: