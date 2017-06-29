Eight Mile man killed when tow truck is struck by train

Pictured is a view of the crash site involving a train and tow truck that occurred near Creola Thursday afternoon. (Photo by Emmett Burnett/The Call News)

By EMMETT BURNETT

A crash occurred in near Creola Thursday afternoon involving a train and a tow truck, resulting in the death of the tow truck driver.
The following statement was issued this evening from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency:

“A crash involving a Freightliner tow truck and Norfolk Southern train at 3 p.m. today (Thursday, June 29) has claimed the life of an Eight Mile man, Corey Lynn Arnold, 46. He was killed when the tow truck he was operating was struck by the train. Arnold was attempting to move the parked tow truck from the railroad tracks when he was struck.”
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Suttles Crossover, 150 feet north of Creola.”
At 8 p.m., area law enforcement continued to investigate on the scene.
  1. Brenda on June 30, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    I am Corey’s aunt and he was a very good man. Our family loved him and will truly miss him

