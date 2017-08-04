District 2 receives attention from Mobile City Council

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

MOBILE—The Mobile City Council passed several projects for District 2, including authorization of a contract for the Water Street Complete Streets Project, during its regular meeting on Tuesday.

The Water Street contract, which is with McElhenney Construction Company, LLC., is for $113,662, and is the concrete sidewalk phase of the project.

Some of the other District 2 projects were capital improvement projects. All of them were improvements to parks and community centers.

The most significant project was with CRV Surveillance, LLC., for security camera installation for the Hope Community Center and the Thomas Sullivan Community Center. That contract was for $18,170 and was initiated after concerned citizens living in the areas of those two facilities said they did not feel safe because there were no cameras around.

“For the citizens in District 2, and those living near the Hope Community Center, I want to let them know that help is on the way,” said Councilman Levon Manzie, whose district covers those two community centers.

Manzie said he was also happy that two recreation centers — Harmon and Rickarby — will be getting improvements as well. Harmon Park is due to get fence improvements in the amount of $28,116.84, thanks to the city council authorizing a contract with Hagan Fence Company; while Rickarby Park will be re-roofed via a $13,734 contract with Amerson Roofing, Inc.

“We’ll be able to begin rehabilitation and upgrade on both parks,” he said.

Councilmembers also authorized a $180,000 contract with Thompson Engineering, Inc. for a city-wide bridge inspection (2018 cycle), as well as a contract with Star Service, Inc. of Mobile for pool heater and draft hood replacement in the amount of $16,421, and an $11,534 contract with KONE, Inc. for emergency elevator repairs for Mobile Police Department headquarters.

In other action, the city council held over an amendment to an ordinance to add new provisions for permitting wireless facilities and support structures in the right-of-way. It is scheduled to be voted on at the Sept. 5 meeting.