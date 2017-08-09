PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT FROM THE MOBILE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Criminals don’t have to break into vehicles to steal anymore because the doors are already unlocked. The thieves simply open the car door, take the valuables inside, and walk away.

From the time period of July 31, 2017 to August 3, 2017, there have been 23 auto burglaries in the City of Mobile, Precinct 1 area. In over half of these cases (14), there was no sign of forced entry because the car door was unlocked. The crime could have been prevented if the driver checked to make sure his or her car doors were locked.

Help MPD prevent auto burglary. Lock your car doors!