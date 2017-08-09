PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT FROM THE MOBILE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Criminals don’t have to break into vehicles to steal anymore because the doors are already unlocked. The thieves simply open the car door, take the valuables inside, and walk away.
From the time period of July 31, 2017 to August 3, 2017, there have been 23 auto burglaries in the City of Mobile, Precinct 1 area. In over half of these cases (14), there was no sign of forced entry because the car door was unlocked. The crime could have been prevented if the driver checked to make sure his or her car doors were locked.
Help MPD prevent auto burglary. Lock your car doors!
2 Comments
It may have held them them for a few more minutes but I’m sure if they wanted in those cars they would have gotten in whether they were locked or not.
Actually, locking your door stops most auto burglaries from happening. Yes, if they truly want in they can break the windows. But most of these happen in people’s driveways and the person is usually on foot and doesn’t want to make a lot of noise. So, they walk from one end of a neighborhood to the other I the middle of the night while most people are asleep. They pull on door handles and quietly take items from unlocked cats without making noise that attracts attention.