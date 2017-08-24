Patterson bail set at $75,000 in case involving boy’s beath

By MARK R. KENT

MOBILE — A Mobile County District Court judge set bail totaling $75,000 on Valarie Rena Patterson, a day care worker who was with 5-year-old Kamden Johnson when he died Monday.

District Judge Bob Sherling ordered that $3,000 of a $60,000 bail on a manslaughter charge be paid in cash. The judge set $15,000 bail on a corpse abuse charge. Patterson is accused of dumping the boy’s body off Demetropolis Road, where a group of children found Kamden later that day.

Shortly after the hearing ended, Patterson became ill and had to be taken to a local hospital for treatment. Her attorney, Christine Hernandez, said Patterson apparently had a seizure and has had numerous medical issues recently.

A preliminary hearing before Sherling will take place Sept. 11.

