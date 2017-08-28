New conspiracy charges filed against Mason

STAFF REPORT

MOBILE — The August session of the Mobile County grand jury returned conspiracy indictments against murder suspect Steven Mason, 33, in connection to alleged plots to arrange the killing of three witnesses in Mason’s latest homicide case, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Mason is now charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit murder and is in Mobile County Metro Jail with his bail revoked.

Mason and 24-year-old Jeremy Luper are accused of arranging for an outside friend and the Luper’s brother to get Luper out of Metro Jail so he could carry out the killing of a man and two women who are witnesses in a murder case against Mason, who is accused of killing Ke’lei Morris, who was shot to death Feb. 2, 2015, outside Arlington Park Apartments in the 7000 block of Grelot Road.

