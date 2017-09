RIVER FLOOD WARNING IS IN EFFECT THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MOBILE HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BAYOU SARA AT SARALAND * FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * AT 8AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS…4.5 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 4.0 FEET. * THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY WEDNESDAY BEFORE MIDNIGHT. * AT 5.0 FEET…STREET FLOODING EAST OF THE RAILROAD BECOMES WIDESPREAD.