Mediacom makes preparations in case of storm

STAFF REPORT

Mediacom cable TV is currently monitoring Hurricane Irma, and is beginning preparations in order to minimize service disruptions to its customers in the event the storm affects its local service areas. Irma is forecasted to impact the continental United States in south Florida late this weekend, however, the exact track is very likely to change so Mediacom officials will continue to prepare in all its Southeast and mid-Atlantic cable systems and closely monitor this dangerous storm.

The company is taking the following steps:

Portable and back-up generators are being secured in coastal areas, and being topped off with fuel supplies. Fuel, clean up equipment, and restoration supplies are beginning to be stockpiled. Additional field resources are on standby to conduct post storm damage assessments and quickly begin restoration activities. Critical systems and infrastructure are being secured to withstand potential water and hurricane force wind damage in flood prone areas.

What to expect following a major storm: In the event of a power outage or damage to our cable lines, high speed data, video and phone service may be interrupted. Immediately following the storm, Mediacom will have resources that will assess all of our cable lines, and begin work to restore services as quickly as possible. Please note that following the storm, there may be instances where Mediacom cable systems are functioning, however, customers could be without service due to commercial power outages. Check with local power company officials for electrical outages.

Customers should never attempt to climb poles or attempt repairs of downed cable lines as they risk severe injury or death, particularly since our cable lines often accompany electrical lines which carry high voltage. To contact Mediacom with additional questions, check outage status or to report a downed line, customers can visit its website, download the MediacomConnect Mobile Care application from the Apple of Google Play Store or call 1-855-633-4226. Mediacom will continue to provide periodic updates over the next few days, and our thoughts are with the communities that may be impacted by this storm.