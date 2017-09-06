UMS-Wright, Mobile Christian claim No. 1 spots in ASWA polls

STAFF REPORT

Two teams in the Call News and Washington County News coverage areas are resting atop the polls of their respective classifications in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association prep football poll, with several others holding lofty positions.

Mobile Christian, which moved to the No. 1 spot in Class 3A after its opening week victory over Lighthouse Christian, maintained the top spot this week following a week off from action. The Leopards play at Excel this week. UMS-Wright jumped to the top of the Class 4A poll on the heels of the Bulldogs’ second win of the year against Charles Henderson of Troy.

In Class 7A, McGill-Toolen moved to the No. 5 spot while baker moved in at No. 10. Other 7A teams also receiving votes include Theodore (No. 11) and Murphy (T14th). The 6A poll finds Blount moving to the No. 2 spot and receiving five first-place votes. Saraland received votes and sits tied for No. 13. St. Paul’s moved up a spot to No. 2 in the 5A poll with 10 first-place votes. Five other area teams, all in Region 1, received votes but are out of the Top 10: Jackson (No. 11), Vigor (No. 12), Faith Academy (T18), Williamson (T18) and Citronelle (T22).

Aside from top dog UMS-Wright, no other Class 4A teams from the coverage areas received votes. The same is true for Class 3A where Mobile Christian is No. 1. In Class 2A, Leroy jumped from No. 7 last week to No. 3 this week. Washington County, which plays at Leroy this week, received votes and is at No. 15. No area teams are ranked in Class 1A and Jackson Academy moved up two slots this week to No. 8 in the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) poll this week.

Here is a look at the poll for all eight classifications (first-place votes are in parenthesis):

Class 7A: 1. Central-Phenix City (19), 2. Hoover (5), 3. Thompson, 4. Hewitt-Trussville (1), 5. McGill-Toolen, 6. James Clemens, 7. Spain Park, 8. Auburn, 9. Mountain Brook, 10. Baker. Also receiving votes: Theodore, Enterprise, Oak Mountain, Bob Jones, Murphy, Sparkman.

Class 6A: 1. Austin (15), 2. Blount (5), 3. Pinson Valley (4), 4. Oxford (1), 5. Ramsay, 6. Opelika, 7. Wetumpka, 8. Spanish Fort, 9. Daphne, 10. Jackson-Olin. Also receiving votes: Hartselle, Sidney Lanier, Homewood, Saraland, Minor, Muscle Shoals, Benjamin Russell, Clay-Chalkville, Albertville, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Baldwin County, Carver-Birmingham, Hazel Green, park Crossing, Shades Valley.

Class 5A: 1. Briarwood Christian (15), 2. St. Paul’s (10), 3. Alexandria, 4. Carroll, 5. Beauregard, 6. Wenonah, 7. Greenville, 8. Mae Jemison-Huntsville, 9. Pleasant Grove, 10. Central-Clay County. Also receiving votes: Jackson, Vigor, Eufaula, Curry, Sylacauga, Brooks, Jemison, Faith Academy, Guntersville, Williamson, Moody, Citronelle, Fayette County.

Class 4A: 1. UMS-Wright (23), 2. Leeds (1), 3. Rogers (1), T4. Andalusia, T$. Fayette County, 6. Handley, 7. Hokes Bluff, 8T8. Madison Academy, T8. Tallassee, 10. Thomasville. Also receiving votes: St. James, Wilson, Deshler, Madison County, Dale County, Saks, Alabama Christian, Dadeville.

Class 3A: 1. Mobile Christian (20), 2. Piedmont (5), 3. Ohatchee, 4. Montevallo, 5. Gordo, 6. Oakman, 7. Weaver, 8. Pike County, 9. Randolph County, 10. T.R. Miller. Also receiving votes: Hillcrest-Evergreen, Opp, Plainview, Clarke County, Flomaton, Glencoe, Lauderdale County.

Class 2A: 1. Fyffe (24), 2. Lanett (1), 3. Leroy, 4. Aliceville, 5. Elba, 6. LaFayette, 7. Luverne, 8. Tanner, 9. Goshen, 10. G.W. Long. Also receiving votes: Sulligent, Sand Rock, Abbeville, Cleveland, Washington County, Horseshoe Bend, New Brockton, Fayetteville, West End, Ider, J.U. Blacksher, Tarrant, Thorsby, Sheffield.

Class 1A: 1. Maplesville (25), 2. Pickens County, 3. Brantley, 4. Addison, 5. Sweet Water, 6. Marengo, 7. Linden, 8. Georgiana, 9. Cedar Bluff, 10. Hackleburg. Also receiving votes: Houston County, Notasulga, Isabella, Decatur Heritage, Wadley, Brilliant, Lynn, Cherokee, Meek, Spring Garden, Coosa Christian.

AISA: 1. Autauga Academy (24), 2. Escambia Academy, 3. Monroe Academy (1), 4. Bessemer Academy, 5. Glenwood, 6. Chambers Academy, 7. Pike Liberal Arts, 8. Jackson Academy, 9. South Choctaw Academy, 10. Abbeville Christian. Also receiving votes: Lee-Scott Academy, Springwood Academy, Fort Dale Academy, Pickens Academy, Southern Academy, Lowndes Academy.