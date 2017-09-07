Son arrested after woman’s body discovered at Wilmer home

Sabastian Clark

STAFF REPORT

WILMER — The body believed to be that of 60-year-old Susan Mayo was found Thursday afternoon under the porch of a home north of Wilmer after she had been reported missing for nearly three months, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said.

Nathaniel Sebastian, 32, the son of victim Susan Mayo, was charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and promoting prison contraband in an unrelated case, MCSP spokeswoman Lori Myles said.

Sebastian had been under house arrest at the home at 6153 Glenwood Way, located in a rural neighborhood of private roads about three miles north of Wilmer, Myles said.

Authorities, who had searched much of the property previously, got the break they needed to find the body when Sebastian told them where she was buried, Myles said. The body was found just behind the front porch, in a barrel buried about three feet deep, Myles said.

A week earlier, Sebastian had been arrested on multiple charges when authorities said he tried to stop a search of the land and verbally threatened the search team at the home on Aug. 28, according to court records. He had been allowed to make bail only on the provision that he wear an ankle monitor and stay within 150 feet of the house. He was returned to the home with the monitor on Tuesday, Myles said.

Doris Clark, 81, Mayo’s mother and Sebastian’s grandmother, was also arrested and charged with first-degree hindering prosecution, Myles said. The exact nature of charges against her were not immediately released.

Arraignments for Sebastian and his grandmother have not yet been set.