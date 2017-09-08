Citronelle edges Vigor 22-20 in 5A, Region 1 thriller

BY ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

PRICHARD — Justin Johnston returned an interception 13 yards for a touchdown and Citronelle withstood a late Vigor comeback attempt to beat the Wolves 22-20 in Class 5A, Region 1 action at Prichard Stadium on Friday night.

With the win, Citronelle improves to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in region play, while Vigor, the defending 5A, Region 1 champion, dropped to 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the region.

Johnston’s score came with 3:40 left in the game. Vigor’s ensuing possession ended with an interception by Jamarcus Robinson, but the Wolves got the ball back after Citronelle was forced to punt. Vigor drove down the field and scored with 2.7 seconds left when quarterback Kyle Walker found the end zone on a 5-yard run, but a two-point conversion pass to tie the game sailed incomplete.

Citronelle went up 7-0 in the first quarter when Robinson scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to end a 10-play, 67-yard drive. After an 11-yard punt, quarterback Jarvis found a wide-open Aaron Belt on a 25-yard touchdown pass to make the score 14-0. Citronelle added a safety later in the first quarter after Vigor failed to capitalize on an interception of a Jarvis pass by Sidney Williams at the 1-yard line.

Vigor finally got on the scoreboard with 8:20 left in the second quarter when Walker found Williams open in the flat. Williams eluded a couple of tackles for a 20-yard touchdown reception. Less than five minutes later, the Wolves struck again when Walker scored from 5 yards out. A two-point conversion pass to Erick Johnson shrunk the lead to two, 16-14.

Both teams are in action next Friday night. Citronelle travels to play Leroy, while Vigor travels to play Faith Academy in a region contest.