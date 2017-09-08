Pair of kick returns help Daphne top Saraland

By LEEQUINTON BLACKMON

Sports Correspondent

SARALAND — Jaquan Myles ran two kick returns back for touchdowns to help Daphne take home a 26-20 win over Saraland Friday night. With the win, Daphne improves to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in Class 6A, Region play, while Saraland now owns equal 2-1 and 1-1 records.

Christopher Franklin scored the game’s first points on a 51-yard run midway through the first to put Daphne up 7-0, and Saraland quarterback Jack West answered with a 17-yard TD pass to Andrew Booth to close out the quarter.

Booth also connected with Daniel Taylor on a 36-yard TD pass to give Saraland what they thought would be a 13-9 lead going into halftime, but Myles would put Daphne back on top with a 95-yard kick return for a TD.

Myles kept his special teams magic going in the second half, as he opened the second half scoring on an 82-yard kick return that put the Trojans up 26-13.

Rashawn McAlpine scored late in the game on a 2-yard run, but the Spartans failed to recover an onside kick attempt and Daphne ran the final 1:14 off the scoreboard clock.

Saraland will travel to face Blount next week, while Daphne travels to LeFlore.