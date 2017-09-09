James leads LeFlore to first win of season, topping B.C. Rain

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

MOBILE — Dwan James rushed for 142 yards on 36 carries and scored two touchdowns as LeFlore finally broke into the win column with a 22-10 Class 6A, Region 1 victory over B.C. Rain at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Thursday night.

LeFlore improved to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in region play as its defense held the Red Raiders to 52 yards rushing in the first half. Rain (0-2, 0-1) suffered a double blow when starting quarterback Clifford Powell went out with an ankle injury on the last play of the third quarter and freshman backup LaMarcus Brown suffered a knee injury on the first play of the fourth quarter. Third-string quarterback Leonard Richards finished the night 3-of-8 for 52 yards and two interceptions and scored on a touchdown run.

T’jon Phelion’s 34-yard touchdown pass to Derrick Finklea and Phelion’s 2-point conversion run gave the Rattlers an 8-0 lead halfway through the first quarter. Rain had a chance to cut into the lead early in the second quarter after it took over on downs and took advantage of an offsides penalty on fourth-and-5 and gains of 14 yards by Kamar Thompson and 8 yards by D’Adrian Portlock, but Powell fumbled on the next play and the Rattlers recovered at their own 6.

LeFlore then went on a 13-play, 94-yard drive, taking nearly six minutes off the clock and kept the drive alive by converting a fourth-and-1. Four plays later, James scored on a 34-yard scamper. The try for two failed, but the Rattlers were up 14-0. James scored his second touchdown of the night from 1 yard out with 38 seconds left in the third quarter. Rain finally scored with 8:01 left in the game when a punt snap sailed out of the end zone for a safety and after the free kick Richards scored from 8 yards out and passed to Portlock for the final score.

LeFlore and Rain continue region play next Friday night, the Rattlers hosting Daphne while the Red Raiders host Gulf Shores.