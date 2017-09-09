McGill-Toolen topples Murphy in 7A, Region 1 game

By MARK R. KENT By MARK R. KENT

Staff Writer

MOBILE — Bryan Hill rushed for 146 yards on 28 carries for a touchdown and also had a TD on a pass reception to lead the McGill-Toolen Yellow Jackets to a 21-14 victory over Murphy Friday night before a standing-room crowd at Lipscomb Stadium.

Hill’s 19-yard sweep to the left with 5:48 to go broke a 14-14 tie and he also caught an 8-yard pass from Sheldon Layman early in the game after the Jackets got a short-field following a mishandled punt attempt.

Carlos’ Evans’ 42-yard run at 1:55 of the third gave McGill a 14-7 lead, but Maurice Robinson’s second TD pass of the game, an 8-yarder to Anthony Lewis, tied the game at 14-all at 8:49 of the fourth.

Robinson tied the game at 7 apiece at 10:20 of the second with a scoring strike to Michael Jefferson.

Eric Garror had a huge defensive play in the first quarter, knocking the bell free from Panthers running back Anthony Miller, who appeared headed to the end zone on what might have been an 80-yard score. Garror popped the ball out at the 35, and it was recovered in the end zone for a touchback.

The game was delayed in the first quarter due to a light failure that left the crowd in darkness for about 25 minutes.

Murphy (now 1-2 overall, 1-2 in Class 7A, Region 1) plays Mary G. Montgomery on Thursday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, while McGill (3-0, 2-0) hosts Foley on Sept. 22 after taking a week off.