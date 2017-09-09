No. 2 St. Paul’s blanks Wilcox Central

STAFF REPORT

MOBILE — No. 2-ranked St. Paul’s had its way against Wilcox Central Friday night, the Saints taking an easy, 44-0 victory in a Class 5A, Region 1 matchup on the Saints’ home field.

Swift Lyle threw scoring passes of 12, 24 and 10 yards, while Jordan Ingram carried the ball five times for 134 yards and three scores. His touchdown runs covered 49, 5 and 50 yards. Wilson Beaverstock added a 38-yard field goal to the Saints’ scoring.

Now 3-0 overall and 1-0 in Region 1 games, St. Paul’s is set to entertain Williamson next Friday in another Region 1 game. Wilcox Central (1-2, 0-1) will play their third consecutive road game, heading to Jackson for a Region 1 tilt.