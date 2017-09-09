Theodore knocks off Baker in 7A, Region 1 matchup

By ROBERT LADNIER

Sports correspondent

THEODORE – Quarterback Trevor Andrews rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 110 yards as host Theodore posted a 26-13 come-from-behind win over Baker in a 7A, Region 1 contest at C.A. Douglas Field on Friday night.

Jimmie Haywood ran for a 23-yard touchdown and Davonte Washington a 5-yard score for the Bobcats. Koby Bush scored on a 5-yard run and Ronnie Cleveland returned a fumble 52 yards for a score for the Hornets, who led 14-13 until 8:54 was left in the contest.

Next Friday, Theodore (3-0 overall, 2-0 region) will play host to Fairhope while Baker (2-1, 1-1) will play host to Davidson

.