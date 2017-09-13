School board president’s son one of two homicide victims

STAFF REPORT

MOBILE — Police this afternoon confirmed that one of two men killed in a double homicide around midnight Monday was the son of Mobile County School Board President Dr. Reginald Crenshaw.

The body of 31-year-old Reginald Crenshaw Jr., as well as that of 28-year-old Brandon Cadwell, was discovered by police at a home in the 400 block of Gulfwood Drive on a residential street just west of Interstate 65 and Spring Hill Avenue, police said. They were both found inside the white, one-story house on the block nearest to Spring Hill Avenue when police were called to a “one down” case.

No arrests have been made in connection with the slayings.

The elder Crenshaw was not present Wednesday at noon when the Mobile County Board of School Commissioners met in a brief session to handle budgetary matters. Before the meeting’s business took place, fellow school commissioner Don Stringfellow offered a prayer on behalf of the Crenshaw family.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call 208-7211 or Crimetoppers at 208-7000.