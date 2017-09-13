UMS-Wright, Mobile Christian hold top spots in prep poll

STAFF REPORT

Mobile Christian maintained its No. 1 status in Class 3A and UMS-Wright held to its top ranking in Class 4A in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association prep football poll.

The schools are just two of several teams in the Call News and Washington County News coverage areas that are ranked or receiving votes in their respective classifications this week.

In Class 7A, McGill-Toolen holds the No. 5 spot, with Theodore moving up to No. 7. Baker is receiving votes, holding the No. 19 spot in the poll. In Class 6A, Blount picked up three first-place votes and is ranked No. 2, while in Class 5A St. Paul’s, with eight first-place votes, is No. 2, while Region 1 neighbors Jackson (No. 11), Citronelle (T15), Williamson (T19) and winless Vigor (T20) all received votes.

Top-ranked UMS-Wright is the only area team ranked in Class 4A while the same is true for No. 1 Mobile Christian in Class 3A. Leroy holds the No. 3 spot in Class 2A while St. Luke’s finished just outside the Top 10 at No. 11. There are no local team ranked in Class 1A or receiving votes, while Jackson Academy moved up two slots this week to No. 6 in the AISA poll.

Here is the complete ASWA poll for all seven AHSAA classifications and AISA (first-place votes are in parenthesis):

CLASS 7A: 1. Central-Phenix City (24), 2. Hoover (5), 3. Thompson, 4. Hewitt-Trussville (1), 5. McGill-Toolen, 6. Spain Park, 7. Theodore, 8. Auburn, 9. Oak Mountain, 10. Mountain Brook. Also receiving votes: James Clemens, Bob Jones, Sparkman, Fairhope, Jeff Davis, Enterprise, Grissom, Prattville, Baker.

CLASS 6A: 1, Austin (22), 2. Blount (3), 3. Pinson Valley (4), 4. Oxford (1), 5. Ramsay, 6. Opelika, 7. Wetumpka, 8. Spanish Fort, 9. Daphne, 10. Hartselle. Also receiving votes: Jackson-Olin, Homewood, Muscle Shoals, Sidney Lanier, Clay-Chalkville, Minor, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Park Crossing, Shades Valley, Benjamin Russell.

CLASS 5A: 1. Briarwood Christian (22), 2. St. Paul’s (8), 3. Alexandria, 4. Carroll, 5. Wenonah, 6. Beauregard, 7. Greenville, 8. Mae Jemison-Huntsville, 9. Pleasant Grove, 10. Central-Clay County. Also receiving votes: Jackson, Jemison, Eufaula, Curry, Sylacauga, Brooks, Citronelle, Guntersville, Williamson, Lee-Huntsville, Vigor.

CLASS 4A: 1. UMS-Wright (27), 2. Leeds (2), 3. Rogers (1), 4. Andalusia, 5. Fayette County, 6. Hokes Bluff, 7. Tallassee, 8. Thomasville, 9. Deshler, 10. Wilson. Also receiving votes: Dale County, Madison County, Handley, Alabama Christian, Madison Academy, Munford, Saks, South Montgomery Catholic, St. James, Oak Grove.

CLASS 3A: 1. Mobile Christian (24), 2. Piedmont (6), 3. Gordo, 4. Randolph County, 5. Oakman, 6. Weaver, 7. Pike County, 8. T.R. Miller, 9. Ohatchee, 10. Hillcrest-Evergreen. Also receiving votes: Montevallo, American Christian, Clarke County, Plainview, Wicksburg, Fultondale, Opp, Colbert County, Sylvania, Bayside Academy, Colbert Heights, Lauderdale County, Pleasant Valley.

CLASS 2A: 1. Fyffe (28), 2. Lanett (11), 3. Leroy, 4. Aliceville, 5. Elba, 6. LaFayette, 7. Tanner, 8. Goshen, 9. Sulligent, 10. Abbeville. Also receiving votes: St. Luke’s, G.W. Long, Sand Rock, Ider, Thorsby, Geneva County, J.U. Blacksher, Luverne, Reeltown, New Brockton.

CLASS 1A: 1. Maplesville (30), 2. Pickens County, 3. Brantley, 4. Addison, 5. Sweet Water, 6. Marengo, 7. Linden, 8. Georgiana, 9. Houston County, 10. Isabella. Also receiving votes: Wadley, Decatur Heritage, Cedar Bluff, Brilliant, Hackleburg, Cherokee County, Lynn, Spring Garden, Notasulga, South Lamar.

AISA: 1. Autauga Academy (24), 2. Escambia Academy, 3. Monroe Academy (1), 4. Chambers Academy, 5. Pike Liberal Arts, 6. Jackson Academy, 7. South Choctaw Academy, 8. Bessemer Academy, T9. Abbeville Christian, T9. Lee-Scott Academy. Also receiving votes: Glenwood, Tuscaloosa Academy, Springwood Academy, Hooper Academy, Pickens Academy, Crenshaw Academy, Fort Dale Academy, Patrician Academy, Southern Academy.