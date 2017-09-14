MPD seeks public’s help in finding robbery suspect

STAFF REPORT

The Mobile Police Department seeks the public’s help in identifying and locating a male suspect (pictured int he above photograph) who is wanted for several commercial robberies. Over the past five days there have been seven commercial robberies in Mobile County and Baldwin County involving the same suspect. He has robbed five businesses in Mobile and two businesses in Baldwin County.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5-foot-8 to 6-foot-0, weighing approximately 180 pounds, and he is believed to be approximately 20-15 years old. He has been seen wearing black shoes with white soles, has a black shirt draped over his head and is armed with a black handgun. He has worn jeans and khaki pants and wears a long-sleeve black sweatshirt.

Loxley Police reported that a witness saw the suspect get into a silver sedan and flee the scene. No vehicle has been seen at any other location. The suspect is believed to be parking near the locations then fleeing in a vehicle.

The suspect has been committing two robberies a night, one after another. The past four robberies have been in the Schillinger Road and Dawes Road area.s

On Sept. 10 at 12:45 a.m. he robbed the Baymont Inn and Suites, located at 5634 Tillmans Corner Parkway.

On Sept. 11 at 2:53 a.m. he robbed the Cefco gas station, located at 29626 AL 181 in Daphne, and at 3:13 a.m. he robbed the Waffle House, located at 13101 E Flowerwood Road in Loxley.

On Sept. 12 at 10:44 p.m. he robbed Domino’s Pizza, located at 6305 Cottage Hill Road.

On Sept. 13 at 12:05 a.m. he robbed the Circle K, located at 9875 Airport Boulevard, and at 9 p.m. he robbed the Subway, located at 951 Schillinger Road. At 9:44 p.m. he also robbed the Dollar General store, located at 2381 Dawes Road.

Anyone with information of the identity and location of the suspect call 251-208-7211.