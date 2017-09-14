Robberies have MPD seeking help from the public

STAFF REPORT

The Mobile Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating and identifying two male suspects who committed a robbery on Sept. 4 at 8:50 p.m. at the Chevron gas station on Sage Avenue.

Two unknown males entered the location and demanded the money from the register; the victim complied and gave the subject who committed the robbery the cash. The subjects fled the scene south on Sage Avenue. The main suspect is a white male, standing approximately 5-foot-5 and weighing 140 pounds.

The MPD also seeks the public’s help in locating and identifying a bank robber. On Sept. 14 at approximately 10:24 a.m., Hancock Bank, located at 2110 Demetropolis Road, was robbed by an unknown black male suspect. The suspect is approximately 5-foot-0 tall and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a ball cap and a plaid shirt. The suspect also may have red paint on him.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts and identity of the suspects in either of these robberies is asked to call 251-208-7211.