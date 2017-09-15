Brown responsible for 5 scores as St. Luke’s rips Chickasaw

By LEEQUINTON BLACKMON

Sports Correspondent

MOBILE — Quarterback Jermaine Brown was responsible for five touchdowns in leading St. Luke’s to a 40-20 win over Chickasaw Friday night at West Mobile Park.

With the win, St. Luke’s remains perfect on the season with a 2-0 record and a win in region play, while Chickasaw falls to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in Class 2A, Region 1 play.

Jacorey Jacobs scored the game’s first points with a 5-yard run up the middle. and St. Luke’s went on to build a 26-0 lead courtesy of a second quarter that was all about Brown, who rushed for touchdowns of 48 and 4 yards and tossed a 37-yard touchdown pass to Hardy Demaranville to close out the first half.

Brown scored twice more on runs of 4 yards in the third quarter and a 1-yard run in the fourth.

Chickasaw struggled mightily on offense, but found the end zone on an 8-yard run by AJ Phillips on the first drive of the second half. The Chieftains scored twice more in garbage time on a 27-yard run by Tray Evans and a 31-yard fumble return by Shashon Paige.