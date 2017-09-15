Cottage Hill Christian gets past Excel 17-6

By JEREMY SELLERS

Sports Correspondent

MOBILE — In a defensive battle in west Mobile, the Cottage Hill Christian Academy Warriors knocked off Excel 17-6 Friday night. The win marks the first time Cottage Hill has started a season 2-1 since 2007 and the first time since joining the AHSAA.

Cottage Hill got a 40-yard field goal in the first quarter to take an early lead but Excel responded with a score of its own. In the second half, Cottage Hill sealed the deal with a 91-yard pick six at the end of the third quarter by Caleb Gartman.

Cottage Hill (2-1) will travel to Flomaton to take on the Hurricanes next week while Excel (1-2) will host the Admirals of Bayside Academy.