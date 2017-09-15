Davidson Warriors blank Baker 28-0

By ROBERT LADNIER

Sports Correspondent

MOBILE — Tyrese Douglas had a 74-yard pick-6, Zachory Anderson returned an interception 89 yards to set up a score and the Davidson offense pieced together a 12-play scoring drive in the fourth quarter to pace a 28-0 road win at Baker Friday night.

Kolbe Blunt ran 22 times for 201 yards and three touchdowns of 61, 23 and 11 yards for the Warriors, who had only seven first downs entering the final quarter.

Jakobe Rodgers had 173 all-purpose yards for the Hornets with 74 receiving, 62 on kick returns and 37 rushing, while quarterback Devin Robinson was 6 of 16 passing for 93 yards and two interceptions.

Next Thursday, Davidson (2-2 overall, 2-1 in Class 7A, Region 1) will play host to Theodore at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, while on Friday Baker (2-2, 1-2) will play host to Jeff Davis High of Montgomery.