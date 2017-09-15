Murphy crushes Mary G. Montgomery 48-12

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Sports Correspondent

MOBILE — Murphy had 488 yards of total offense, 300 in the first half, thanks in part to Maurice Robinson completing 7 of 12 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns and rushing twice for 86 yards and a score as the Panthers pounded Mary G. Montgomery 48-12 in Class 7A, Region 1 action at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Thursday night.

Breland Manley rushed for 132 yards and a score on only seven carries, while Lamar Harris also had a touchdown run. Chase Wilson returned an interception for a score and Jeremiah Hall recovered a blocked punt in the end zone as the Panthers improved to 2-2 overall and 2-1 in region play. Joshua Martin and Jacoby Daniel both had touchdown runs as MGM dropped to 0-4 overall and 0-3 in Region 1 play.

Murphy took a quick 14-0 lead early in the first quarter when Manley scored on a 62-yard run on the Panthers’ first play from scrimmage. On the Vikings’ ensuing possession, Wilson intercepted Daniel’s pass and returned it 56 yards for a score to make it 14-0.

Robinson’s 41-yard touchdown run with 4:58 left in the first quarter made it 20-0. MGM showed some signs of life in the second quarter when Martin scored on a 5-yard run, but Robinson later threw a 34-yard TD pass to Michael Jefferson and Hall recovered a blocked punt in the end zone to make it 34-6 to put the game out of reach.

Mary G. Montgomery hosts Alma Bryant next Friday night, while Murphy is idle.