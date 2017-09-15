St. Paul’s nips Williamson; Armour-Davis injured

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Sports Correspondent

MOBILE — No. 2-ranked St. Paul’s overcame the loss of Jalyn Armour-Davis to an apparent knee injury and a tough Williamson defense, as the Saints escaped with a 9-6 win in Class 5A, Region 1 action at Ladd-Peebles Stadium Friday night.

The only score in the first half came with 8:06 left in the first quarter when on a second-and-1 pass, Williamson quarterback Brelan Franks threw into traffic and the ball wound up in the hands of safety Brooke Grehan, who raced 39 yards for a score. The point after was no good.

From that point until the end of the half, it was basically a defensive struggle, though Williamson managed to drive deep into Saints territory before losing the ball at the St. Paul’s 8 on a fumble. Early in the third quarter, the Saints extended the lead to 9-0 when Wilson Beaverstock made a 25-yard field goal after the Saints recovered a fumble at the Lion 15.

Williamson finally got on the scoreboard with 4:14 left in the game when Reginald Polk scored on a 3-yard run. The score was set up when Roger McCreary threw a 41-yard option pass to Berliuz Richardson. But the Saints got the ball back and ran out the clock.

St. Paul’s improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in region play, and hosts Dothan for homecoming next Friday night, while Williamson (2-1, 0-1) travels to play Jackson in a 5A, Region 1 contest.