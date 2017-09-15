Vigor gets first win of year in decision over Faith Academy

By MARK. R KENT

Staff Writer

MOBILE — Jayland Whitsett rushed 14 times for 151 yards and three touchdowns and James Jackson had an 84-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the second half as Vigor beat Faith Academy 35-7 Friday night at Faith.

The win was the first of the season for the Wolves after they opened the 2017 season with losses to Blount, Baker and Citronelle. It also made the ‘Pack 1-1 in Class 5A, Region 1 play. Faith fell to 1-2 and 0-2 in the region.

Whitsett scored on TD runs of 3 and 4 yards in the first half as Vigor took a 14-0 lead into intermission. Jackson opened the second half with his kickoff return for a score, Whitsett scrambled for a 77-yard score and David Tarvin had a 7-yard touchdown run late in the game.

Trailing 14-0 in the third, Faith briefly got back into the game when Chris Sargent scooped up a muffed lateral pass and took it 80 yards to the house. But the Rams could not maintain the momentum after forcing a Vigor three-and-out. The Rams drove 67 yards in 11 plays before losing the ball on downs just after the fourth quarter started. Whitsett’s long broken-field run for a touchdown three plays later for all intents sealed the deal.

Vigor travels to Wilcox Central in Camden Friday, while Faith must visit Citronelle. Both are region match-ups.