West, Saraland upset No. 2-ranked Blount 42-14

By DARRON PATTERSON

Sports Correspondent

PRICHARD – Senior quarterback Jack West completed 12 of 15 passes for 213 yards and four touchdowns at Harris-Terry Stadium Friday night, powering Saraland past No. 2 Blount, 42-14, in a big Class 6A, Region 1 game.

The Stanford University commit lit up the Leopards secondary with scoring strikes to Jakyrus Williams of 16 and 10 yards and Andrew Booth of 5 and 42 yards. Meanwhile, Karie White ran in from 18 yards out, Jalen Pugh scored on a 3-yard run and Justin Harper was good on all six PAT tries.

Blount quarterback Jacoby Davis finished 13 of 17 for 202 yards, including an 84-yard touchdown strike to Lebarron Jones and a 27-yard toss to Collins Woods. Kenneth Williams was true on both PATs for the previously unbeaten Leopards, now 3-1 overall, 2-1 in region play.

Saraland improved 3-1 and 2-1 in the region. They entertain Robertsdale next Friday night, while Blount hosts B.C. Rain.