No. 2-ranked Escambia Academy tops Jackson Academy

By JIMMY BOONE

Sports Correspondent

JACKSON — No. 2-ranked Escambia Academy claimed a 35-0 shutout victory over previously unbeaten and No. 6-ranked Jackson Academy on the eagles’ home field Friday night in an AISA battle.

Escambia Academy demonstrated why it is so highly ranked in the AISA poll, easily defeating the Eagles who could not get anything going offensively or defensively.

After recovering a fumble, Patrick McGhee raced 51 yards to give the Cougars their first score. Two more touchdowns gave Escambia Academy a 20-0 lead at the half. Escambia Academy added two more scores in the second half to take the win.

Escambia Academy (6-0) returns to action next week in a non-AISA game against Jay, Fla., while Jackson Academy (4-1) will celebrate its homecoming in a game against Lighthouse Christian of Pensacola, Fla.