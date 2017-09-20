MCSO makes early-morning bust in Semmes

STAFF REPORT

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Wednesday, Sept. 20, at approximately 5 a.m. at 8520 Redstone Drive in Semmes. MCSO received several anonymous crime tips stating people were going to the residence and bringing stolen property to be traded for Ice (methanphetamine).

Earlier in the month, MCSO Narcotics made two controlled buys at the Redstone location providing evidence to obtain a search warrant on the property. Jerry Fowler Sr. is owner of property and lives there with his son, Jerry Fowler Jr.

Early reports of items found at the residence that were stolen include: a vehicle, motorcycle, diamond wedding ring set, various silver coins, assorted jewelry, two handguns, power tools and a utility trailer. The stolen utility trailer was seized when three people came to property today to trade or sell it to the Fowlers while detectives were on the scene.

MCSO Narcotics recovered approximately one ounce (trafficking weight) of methamphetimine (ice), marijuana, oxycodone and drug paraphernalia.

MCSO arrested Fowler Sr. and Fowler Jr. and both are being charged with possession of a controlled substance, trafficking methamphetime, receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs.