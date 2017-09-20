Mobile Police Departments needs the public’s help locating 19-year-old Hanna Statkewicz

. She was reported missing by her mother on September 7, 2017. Statkewicz was last seen in the 200 block of Hillcrest Road on September 5, 2017. She has been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and disassociative identity disorder. She may be going by the names of Alice, Nancy, or Dianne. She also may be in the area of University Boulevard and Gretlot Road.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Hanna Statkewicz call 251-208-7211.