Grand jury gets Sebastian murder case

STAFF REPORT

MOBILE — The murder case against Nathaniel Sebastian, the 32-year-old Wilmer man accused of shooting his mother to death and burying her beneath the porch of the home where he lived north of Wilmer, has been bound over to the grand jury after a preliminary hearing Thursday morning in Mobile County District Court.

Judge Bob Sherling bound the case over and set bail on the murder charge at $250,000, with $12,500 of that required in cash. Sebastian has been in Mobile County Metro Jail ever since his arrest Sept. 6.

Charges of abuse of a corpse, related to the manner that Sebastian allegedly buried his mother’s body, and of promoting prison contraband for a makeshift handcuff key that jail officials said they confiscated from Sebastian’s mouth during processing at the jail, were also bound over, as were previous charges related to the case, those of criminal trespass and interfering with a government operation.

Susan Mayo, 60, Sebastian’s mother, was reported missing June 24 but had not been seen for several days prior, according to testimony from Mobile County Sheriff’s Office major crimes investigator Michael Golson.

In the weeks that followed, several searches were executed at Sebastian’s home on Glenwood Way about three miles north of Wilmer, including sarches with dogs trained by KlassKids Foundation which can detect human remains.

Eventually on Sept. 6, Golson testified, deputies focused on a location under the porch of the home, and Sebastian spontaneously told Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood, who was on the scene, that “you’ve got me” and that the body would be found beneath the porch.

The remains of a woman tentatively identified as Mayo was found inside a barrel about three feet below the surface, testimony revealed.

Blackwood is prosecuting the case, and Tim Fleming is serving as Sebastian’s defense counsel.