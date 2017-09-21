Mobile Christian remains No. 1 in Class 3A; St. Luke’s enters 2A Top 10

STAFF REPORT

Mobile Christian, which has a big game against T.R. Miller this week, held on to its top spot in the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 3A prep football poll this week, but UMS-Wright fell from the top spot in the 4A poll with its loss last week to Andalusia.

UMS-Wright is ranked No. 4 this week, with Andalusia moving up to the No. 2 spot in the 4A poll.

Several other teams int he Call News and Washington County News coverage areas either hold a spot in the Top 10 of their respective classification or are receiving votes for Top 10 consideration. And one is a surprise. Mary G. Montgomery, which carries an 0-4 record into this week’s game against Alma Bryant, received two points in Class 7A voting, which puts the Vikings No. 16 in the state.

McGill-Toolen is ranked No. 5 in the 7A poll with Theodore at No. 9. Blount, after its loss to Saraland last week, fell to No. 9 in the Class 6A poll, with Saraland now ranked No. 11. In Class 5A, St. Paul’s remains No. 2 in the state, with Jackson at No. 7. Williamson received votes that placed the Lions in a tie for No. 23.

UMS-Wright is the only area team holding a spot in the 4A poll and Mobile Christian is the lone area representative in the 3A poll. In Class 2A, unbeaten Leroy is ranked No. 3 and 2-0 St. Luke’s moved into the No. 10 spot this week. There are no area teams ranked in Class 1A and Jackson Academy fell three spots to No. 9 in the AISA poll this week.

Here is the complete ASWA poll for this week, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

CLASS 7A: 1. Central-Phenix City (22), 2. Hoover (6), 3. Thompson (1), 4. Hewitt-Trussville (1), 5. McGill-Toolen, 6. Spain Park, 7. Auburn, 8. Fairhope, 9. Theodore, 10. Jeff Davis. Also receiving votes: Oak Mountain, Bob Jones, Mountain Brook, James Clemens, Sparkman, Mary G. Montgomery, Enterprise.

CLASS 6A: 1. Austin (24), 2. Pinson Valley (4), 3. Oxford (2), 4. Ramsay, 5. Opelika, 6. Wetumpka, 7. Spanish Fort, 8. Daphne, 9. Blount, 10. Homewood. Also receiving votes: Saraland, Sidney Lanier, Muscle Shoals, Hartselle, Park Crossing, Minor, Benjamin Russell, Clay-Chalkville.

CLASS 5A: 1. Briarwood Christian (27), 2. St. Paul’s (3), 3. Alexandria, 4. Carroll, 5. Beauregard, 6. Mae Jemison-Huntsville, 7. Jackson, 8. Wenonah, 9. Eufaula, 10. St. Clair County. Also receiving votes: Jemison, Greenville, Brooks, Pleasant Grove, Boaz, Calera, Central-Clay County, Mortimer Jordan, Etowah, Charles Henderson, Crossville, Demopolis, Corner, Williamson, Hayden, Talladega.

CLASS 4A: 1. Leeds (18), 2. Andalusia (6), 3. Rogers (5), 4. UMS-Wright (1), 5. Fayette County, 6. Tallassee, 7. Thomasville, 8. Deshler, 9. Wilson, 10. Hokes Bluff. Also receiving votes: Alabama Christian, Madison County, Saks, Munford, Montgomery Academy, Dale County, Madison Academy.

CLASS 3A: 1. Mobile Christian (22), 2. Piedmont (8), 3. Gordo, 4. Oakman, 5. Weaver, 6. T.R. Miller, 7. Randolph County, 8. Ohatchee, 9. Plainview, 10. Wicksburg. Also receiving votes: Hillcrest-Evergreen, Fultondale, Clarke County, Pike County, American Christian, Montevallo, Montgomery Academy, Colbert County, Lauderdale County, Sylvania, Opp, Greene County, West Morgan.

CLASS 2A: 1. Fyffe (27), 2. Lanett (3), 3. Leroy, 4. Aliceville, 5. Elba, 6. LaFayette, 7. Goshen, 8. Sulligent, 9. Abbeville, 10. St. Luke’s. Also receiving votes: Thorsby, J.U. Blacksher, Sand Rock, Tanner, Tarrant, Section.

CLASS 1A: 1. Autauga Academy (27), 2. Escambia Academy (2), 3. Monroe Academy (1), 4. Chambers Academy, 5. South Choctaw Academy, 6. Bessemer Academy, 7. Lee-Scott Academy, 8. Pike Liberal Arts, 9. Jackson Academy, 10. Tuscaloosa Academy. Also receiving votes: Crenshaw Academy, Fort Dale Academy, Abbeville Christian, Marengo Academy, Glenwood School, Pickens Academy, Patrician Academy, Macon-East Academy, Springwood Academy.