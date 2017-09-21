Mobile City Council has spirited holiday events discussion

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

MOBILE — The Mobile City Council on Tuesday approved authorization for $120,157 for the Downtown Mobile Business Improvement District (BID) Base Line Services Agreement for four years, but not before some spirited discussion about an additional $40,000 for holiday events.

In a 6-1 vote, councilmembers voted for the original amendment, which was endorsed by the Business Improvement District and did not include money for additional holiday events. Councilman John Williams, who voted against the original resolution, said there was an additional $40,000 available for holiday events during the 2017 season.

Williams said the additional $40,000 was available for holiday events, and made a motion it be included as an amendment to the original budget. However, several other councilmembers, including Levon Manzie, said the administration would be coming to the city council very soon about several events that could possibly take place leading up to the Christmas holidays.

“We’ve been assured it will be a robust holiday celebration, but I haven’t seen anything yet,” Manzie said. “If it goes over well, it’s unknown if we will have the resources, but I’m looking forward to the administration letting us know what it will be and what we’ll do.”

Another hot item was the city’s budget. Again, councilmembers voted to hold it over for another week, citing concerns of several city council members about items such as longevity pay for firefighters, capital projects, etc.

“We’ve got to identify what we’re going to fix,” said Councilman Fred Richardson during the city council’s work session.

Finance Director Paul Wesch said the fire department was going to be under budget for 2017, and said there was the possibility longevity pay could be provided firefighters because there would be enough money available.

But when Councilwoman Bess Rich asked if management would look at the projections and make the change for the longevity pay, Wesch told her he wouldn’t know how to implement it.

Another item held over for next week was a capital improvement project resolution to improve signal improvement on Airport Boulevard. The project, in the amount of $421,748.61 with Contact Network, LLC, doing business as InLine, involves signal improvement for the section of Airport Boulevard from Sage Avenue to the Picadilly Shopping Center.

Other items passed included an authorization of a contract in the amount of $72,479 with Construction Labor Services, Inc. for pier replacements at McNally Park; the amendment of Ordinance 01-004-2017, Section 115 of the Tariff for the City of Mobile-Mobile Alabama Cruise Terminal to provide that transportation network companies and taxi-cab companies will pay a $50 per month fee for providing passenger service.

In addition, councilmembers approved renaming Glennon Avenue in downtown Mobile to Dr. Yvonne Kennedy Avenue, as well as a portion of Live Oak Street to Stewart Memorial CME Street.