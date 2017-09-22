Blount has easy time against B.C. Rain

By LEEQUINTON BLACKMON

Sports Correspondent

MOBILE — Trey Pugh scored three rushing touchdowns in Blount’s 41-8 win over B.C. Rain Friday night.

With the win, Blount improves to 4-1 overall with a 3-1 record in Class 6A, Area 1 play, while B.C. Rain has yet to win a game.

Pugh got things started with an 11-hard score in the first quarter and followed it up with a 5-yard TD run to close out the quarter. Quarterback Melvin Williams found Kyle Cass for a 24-yard score in the second quarter and Melvin found the end zone once again on a 19-yard run, giving the Leopards a 28-0 halftime lead.

Jamarcus Powe-Mauldin opened the second half with an 80-yard kick return, and Lebarron Jones capped off Blount’s scoring with a 44-yard TD run.

B.C. Rain’s only touchdown of the night came on a 15-yard pass from Leonard Richards to Nick Safford.

Blount will break away from area play next week when they travel to face McGill-Toolen, while B.C. Rain will host Williamson in a non-region game.