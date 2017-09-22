Citronelle bounces back to clobber Faith Academy

By MARK R. KENT

Staff Writer

CITRONELLE — A week after a road loss to Leroy in which a number of key players sat out the game for disciplinary reasons, the Citronelle Wildcats came out focused and jumped out to an early lead on the way to a 35-14 homecoming victory over Faith Academy Friday night in a Class 5A, Region 1 contest at Citronelle’s Gatlin Field.

The victory leaves the Wildcats at 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the region. Citronelle is one of three unbeatens atop the standings, joining perennial powers St. Paul’s and Jackson. Citronelle gets both at home later in the season. Faith, meanwhile, falls to 1-3 and 0-3.

Citronelle scored three touchdowns in the first 10:58 of the game, and from there the defense did much of the rest. The ‘Cats got a 43-yard passing touchdown from Carson Jarvis to Justin Johnston at 10:03 of the first, and then Jarvis ran one in from 67 yards out at the 7:47 mark.

Jarvis passed 13 yards to Aaron Belt at 1:08 of the first quarter for another touchdown, and Casten Reed’s 2-for-3 performance on PATs gave Citronelle a lead it would never relinquish.

Faith’s defense kept Citronelle off the scoreboard again until late in the game when Trenton Brannan blasted one in from the 10 with 4:22 to play.

Faith left Citronelle at least having dinged the Wildcats a couple of times late in the fourth period.

The Rams got an 80-yard kickoff return touchdown from Timothy Cody and an 81-yard passing strike from Braxton Bell to John Griffin Bell for a score with less than a minute to play.

The Bell-to-Bell play was significant in that it was the first offensive-unit touchdown Faith had gotten since its victory over Bayside Academy in the season opener.

In between the Rams’ two touchdowns, Citronelle’s JaMarcus Robinson pick-sixed Braxton Bell for a 70-yard touchdown and the Wildcats’ final score.

An 11-play drive by Faith late in the first half went down to the 17-yard line before it stalled just before halftime.