Davidson blanks No. 9-ranked Theodore

By DARRON PATTERSON

Call News Correspondent

MOBILE – Kolbe Blunt ran 29 times for 134 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Davidson won its third straight game with a 17-0 victory over No. 9-ranked Theodore at Ladd-Peebles Stadium Thursday night.

The Warriors (3-2, 3-1 in 7A, Region 1) once again relied on a stiff defense that forced four fumbles and an interception, and kept relentless pressure on Theodore quarterbacks Trevor Andrews and Michael Underwood all night long.

Joseph Montano added a 24-yard field goal and was true on both PAT tries.

Roy Tookes III had 94 yards on 10 carries for Theodore (3-2, 2-2).

The Bobcats host Enterprise next Friday night, while Davidson has a week off before heading to Semmes for a battle with Mary Montgomery, Oct. 6.