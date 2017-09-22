Jeff Davis Volunteers hold off Baker

By ROBERT LADNIER

Sports Correspondent

MOBILE — Jaquan Williams threw for 121 yards and two touchdowns and added a scoring run while Marques Gibson returned an interception 78 yards for a score as visiting Jeff Davis of Montgomery held off a desperate comeback attempt by Baker for a 30-23 win at Hornet Field on Friday night.

Next Friday the Volunteers (4-1 overall) will play host to Sidney Lanier while the Hornets (2-3) will have a bye week before playing host to Fairhope on Oct. 6.

Williams was 15 of 23 passing with one interception, while De’Vontae Dorsey (four receptions, 37 yards) caught an 11-yard touchdown and Deontay Campbell (4 catches for 46 yards) added a 20-yard scoring catch. Rance Lee had 103 all-purpose yards and Juan Ocana a 37-yard field goal for Jeff Davis, which had 13 first downs and 187 yards of total offense.

Devin Robinson was 7 of 14 passing for 193 yards with one interception and two scoring passes to Jakobe Rodgers (three catches, 140 yards) for 83 yards and Greg Carroll for 12 yards for Baker, which had 19 first downs and 318 total yards. Rodgers had 217 all-purpose yards with 140 in receiving, 73 on two returns and 4 rushing. Robinson scored on a sneak, while Dylan Griffin added a 27-yard field goal for the Hornets, who were stopped at the 22-yard line with 31 seconds left to play.