No. 4-ranked UMS-Wright shuts out Satsuma 28-0

By DARRON PATTERSON

Call News Correspondent



MOBILE – Sophomore running back Symon Smith ran for one score and caught a 14-yard TD pass from Will Chapman for another, pacing No. 4-ranked UMS-Wright to a 28-0 victory over Satsuma at Cooper Stadium Friday night.

The win improved the Bulldogs to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in Class 4A, Region 1, and kept Satsuma winless at 0-4 overall, 0-2 in region.

Smith ran in from 16 yards out on the Bulldogs’ first possession of the second half and finished with 12 carries for 126 yards, but had to be helped off the field with an apparent leg injury midway the third period and did not return.

UMS also got a 16-yard TD run from Will Courtney, a 3-yard scoring run from Dylan Casstevens, a Russ Myers two-point conversion run and a pair of Percy Williams PAT kicks.

The Bulldogs take the week off before traveling to Faith Academy, Oct. 6, while Satsuma hits the road to rival Citronelle next Friday night.